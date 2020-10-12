Tiger Shroff shells out Monday Motivation as he takes on his 'biggest competitor' with a flying kick; WATCH

Tiger Shroff is among the fitness lovers in Bollywood. In a recent video, the Baaghi 3 star took on his competitor in a cool manner and it will leave you impressed.

If there is one actor in Bollywood who is known for his cool stunts in films and has a reputation for being an action star, it is Tiger Shroff. The Baaghi 3 star's love for fitness is well known and often, the actor shares videos of working out at the gym on his social media handle. However, recently, Tiger shared a cool video in which he took on his 'biggest competitor' as he nailed a flying kick and left fans in complete awe. The actor has been in the news off late after his song Unbelievable became a chartbuster.

Taking to Instagram, Tiger shared a video in which we can see him take on himself. With special effects used in the video, we can see Tiger take on himself. The actor is seen nailing a flying kick in the same. With his latest chartbuster song Unbelievable playing in the background, Tiger showed his fans how to nail a kick and land perfectly on the ground. Seeing the video, fans could not stop gushing over the handsome star and his love for fitness.

Tiger shared the video and wrote, "My biggest competitor. #youvsyou @ShariqueAly." Seeing the same, several fans commented and were impressed by him.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff's video:

Meanwhile, Tiger's song Unbelievable has been topping the charts and even his close friend had shared a video of performing to it. With the song, Tiger turned singer for the first time. Meanwhile, apart from this, Tiger will be seen in Heropanti 2. The film is helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The leading lady is yet to be announced. It is slated to release on July 16, 2021.

