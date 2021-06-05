Tiger Shroff showers birthday love on Ayesha Shroff; Disha Patani wishes his mom & calls her ‘most beautiful’

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani took to Instagram and dropped sweet birthday wishes for Ayesha Shroff on her 60th birthday.

Tiger Shroff and are often spotted together while heading for dinners or hanging out. Both the actors usually do things together and recently they both wished Tiger’s mom Ayesha Shroff on her birthday on Instagram. Ayesha Shroff is celebrating her 60th birthday and 34th anniversary with Jackie Shroff on Saturday. Ayesha and Jackie Shroff got married back in 1987 and still have a strong bond together. Apart from being a loving mother and wife, Ayesha Shroff is also a fitness enthusiast as we can see her performing deadlifts on her Instagram

On his mother’s birthday and her wedding anniversary, the ‘Student of The Year 2’ actor dropped a short and sweet birthday wish with a cool picture. Tiger wrote “Happy bday maaamaaa lv u sooo much @ayeshashroff” with multiple heart emojis. Tiger posted one more old picture for his parent’s anniversary, and captioned it “Happy anniversary mommy and daddy so lucky to have u'' attached with many heart emojis. This birthday and anniversary wish is a clear indication of how much Tiger loves his parents.

Take a look at Tiger, Disha, and Krishna’s birthday wish for mom Ayesha Shroff-

Meanwhile, Tiger’s rumored ladylove Disha Patani as well shared a gorgeous selfie with Ayesha Shroff on her Instagram and wrote, “Happy b’day to the most beautiful @ayeshashroff” with a heart emoji. Krishna Shroff also shared a throwback picture of the entire family on her Instagram and wrote “My whole heart” with a heart emoji.

On the work front, Tiger was previously seen in ‘Baaghi 3’. Tiger will be seen in the sequel of his debut film ‘Heropanti’ with Tara Sutaria. The actor is going to an action movie ‘Ganpath’ alongside Kriti Sanon. Disha Patani recently worked with in ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ and will be also seen in ‘Ek Villain Returns’ and ‘KTina’.

Also Read- Tiger Shroff’s mom Ayesha and sister Krishna wish him on his 31st birthday with cute childhood PICS

Share your comment ×