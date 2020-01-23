Tiger Shroff showers love on Disha Patani's new song Humraah from Malang; Check it out  

After teasing the audience with Chal Ghar Chalen and Malang title track, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani unveiled the soulful romantic number titled Humraah today.

has created a stir among the audience since the trailer of her upcoming film Malang also starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor was out. The actress's stunning and glamorous look in the film has become the talk of the town. After teasing the audience with Chal Ghar Chalen and Malang title track, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani unveiled the soulful romantic number titled Humraah today. As seen in the trailer, Malang highlights the passionate love story of Aditya and Disha's characters and the new track Humraah is proof of the same.

While the song Humraah was released just a few hours back, besides Disha and Aditya's fans, there is one Bollywood actor who is loving the song and is showering his love for the song. Well, it is none other than Baaghi 3 actor Tiger Shroff. As soon as the song was out, within a few hours, Tiger shared Disha's post about the song and wrote, "Love this song" with two fire and a heart emoji. Disha also shared Tiger's love for the song on her Instagram story and wrote, "Thank you T" with a heart emoji.

Check out Tiger Shroff's reaction to the song and Disha's reply for him:

Well, this is not the first time Tiger has posted something like this. He had also reacted with fire emojis when Disha's look from Malang was out. Talking about Malang, directed by Mohit Suri, the movie is slated for February 7, 2020 release. Besides Aditya and Disha's love story being the crux of the film, it is a revenge drama that exposes Aditya's dark character who gets his kick in killing people. On the other hand, Anil Kapoor is seen get into cop mode to chase him. Kunal Kemmu too plays an impactful part as seen in the trailer.

