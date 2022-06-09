Tiger Shroff shows his 'beast mode' in new PIC; Flaunts his drool-worthy abs

Tiger Shroff is one of the talented actors in the B-town and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Apart from being an actor, Tiger has established himself as an all-rounder. Be it his dance moves, style quotient, workout videos, or martial arts, the actor is super talented. Not to forget, Tiger’s drool-worthy abs are always a topic of discussion and he never leaves an opportunity to show them off to his fans. Talking of the abs, the Heropanti actor shared a shirtless pic of himself on his Instagram stories, leaving his fans impressed.

In the picture, Tiger is seen holding his phone in his hand and his body all pumped up. The actor captioned it as “Beast” with an emoji.

Have a look at Tiger's post:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Tiger Shroff was recently seen in Ahmed Khan directorial ‘Heropanti 2’ alongside Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film focuses on Babloo (Tiger Shroff) who is a computer genius and Inaaya (Tara Sutaria), a self-made billionaire. The two fall in love but due to unforeseen circumstances they suddenly part ways. Things take an interesting turn when they are reunited and what follows is action, drama, romance, and edge-of-the-seat thrills.

The ‘War’ actor has a slew of interesting projects ahead - Vikas Bahl directorial ‘Ganapath’ starring his ‘Heropanti’ co-star Kriti Sanon as the leading lady. The film is produced by Vikas Bahl, Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under the banners of Good Co. Production and Pooja Entertainment. The actor will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ and Rohit Dhawan’s ‘Rambo’, which is the Hindi adaptation of the 1982 Hollywood classic of the same name which featured Sylvester Stallone. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Tiger had informed that he will start shooting for Rambo before he begins work on his movie with Akshay Kumar.