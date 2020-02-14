Tiger Shroff shows off his biceps as he poses with a fan at the gym; See Pic

Tiger Shroff is all geared up for the release of his upcoming film Baaghi 3 with Shraddha Kapoor. The two have started with the promotions of the movie already.

Tiger Shroff, who was last seen in War with is all geared up for the release of Baaghi 3. After the smashing and hard-hitting trailer, just a day ago, Baaghi 3’s first song Dus Bahane featuring and Tiger Shroff was launched. While the trailer received a great response, the song had received a mixed response from its viewers. And now, the duo, Shraddha and Tiger have started with the promotions of their movie. The two were recently spotted promoting their film in the city.

Today morning Tiger shared a workout video on his Instagram account. In the video, we can see Tiger sweating out hard to get those amazing looking big biceps. And now a photo of Tiger with a fan has gone viral on social media. In the photo shared by a fan, we can see Tiger is flashing his million-dollar smile while posing with the fan at a gym. Not only this, but Tiger is also seen showing off his well-toned biceps that will make any girl go weak on her knees.

Check out Tiger Shroff's pic here:

Talking about Baaghi 3, the movie also stars Jackie Shroff in a special role where he plays a cop and father to Riteish Deshmukh and Tiger. The film also has Ankita Lokhande as Shraddha’s sister. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. too has shot for a special song for the film. Promotions of the film got kicked off yesterday and Shraddha and Tiger graced the same in style. Baaghi 3 will be released on March 6, 2020.

