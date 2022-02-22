Tiger Shroff shows off his bulked-up physique as he steps out in the city; PHOTOS

Tiger Shroff is one of the most popular actors of his generation. He is currently very busy completing his films. There are many films lined up in his kitty. Recently, he has completed the Dubai schedule of his upcoming film Heropanti 2. The action-packed drama also stars Tara Sutaria in the lead role. Well, the actor often shared the posters to maintain the excitement level among the fans. He had recently shared also a new poster in which he revealed that there will be more action scenes in the film.

Today, the actor was papped in the city. He was seen wearing a white without sleeve t-shirt and denim. The War actor continued to wear a mask and pose for the shutterbugs. He was exiting the building when he got clicked. His biceps is visible in the picture. It is known fact that the actor loves to keep himself fit and shares flying kick stunt videos on Instagram. Talking about his work, he will be soon start shooting with Akshay Kumar for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

He had shared the teaser and wrote, “Double Action, Double Dhamaka!! Ready Bade @akshaykumar akshaykumar toh khiladiyo ki tarah dikhaye heropanti ? So excited to present to you all , the Biggest action entertainer ever #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan”

Take a look at the photos here:

Apart from this, Tiger will also be seen in Ganapth co starring Kriti Sanon. To note, both actors had made their debut together in Heropanti.

