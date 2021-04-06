Tiger Shroff shows off his ripped and toned physique as he goes shirtless on the beach; PHOTO

Tiger Shroff, who recently completed 7 years in Bollywood, has shared a stunning photo of himself showing off his impressive beach body. Take a look.

Actor Tiger Shroff, who made his Bollywood debut with Sabbir Khan’s directorial Heropanti alongside Kriti Sanon, has recently completed 7 years in the showbiz. The Baaghi 2 actor took to his social media to celebrate the milestone and shared a heartwarming note thanking ‘everyone for accepting whatever little he has brought to the table.’ The handsome actor also mentioned that he is ‘still the same old shy guy who likes to hide behind the hat.’ Besides work-related posts, Tiger also often drops his stunning photos flaunting his jaw-dropping physique.

In his latest post, the War star has yet again showed his ripped body. Taking to his Instagram handle, Tiger dropped a photo wherein he can be seen posing shirtless on the seaside. In the picture, he is seen clad in a pair of red and black shorts and completed his look with black sunnies. Sharing the click, the Student of the Year 2 star wrote, “Did you just call....beachhh?”

Taking note of it, Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff commented, “ Superhuman genetics + hard work every single day … can’t beat that.” Many of his fans also showered praise on the picture, appreciating the actor’s toned physique.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s Instagram post below:

On the professional front, the 31-year-old actor will next be seen in Vikas Bahl's upcoming film Ganpath. In the film, Tiger will play the role of a boxer. The actioner will reunite him with his debut film costar Kriti Sanon. It is likely to hit the theatres in July this year. Apart from this, he also has Heropanti 2 and Baaghi 4 in the pipeline.

