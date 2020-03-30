Tiger Shroff shows off his toned abs and asks fans about their fitness plans for the quarantine period; WATCH

Sharing a video on how he is trying to remain fit without going to the gym, Tiger Shroff has asked his fans about their fitness plans during this quarantine period.

Due to Coronavirus, a lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was announced recently in India. Citizens have been urged to stay indoors and obtain social distancing. Due to the lockdown gyms, theaters, malls and all other services except the essential services have been shut down. Bollywood celebrities are missing going to the gym but are using this quarantine time by working out at home. Tiger Shroff, who is often spotted working out at the gym has found different ways of being fit by staying home during this quarantine period.

The Baaghi 3 actor has shared a series of videos for his fans on how he is trying to remain fit without going to the gym. In the video shared, we can see Tiger is showing off his well-toned abs and is lifting up some heavyweights, working on his abs by doing some hardcore crunches with the support of a rod and playing with a football while being quarantined at home. Sharing the video, Tiger wrote, "My mom never let us play in the house when we were kids, guess this time she has no choice Tell me what you guys are doing to #StaySafeStayStrong by tagging me and @asicsindia on it. #StayHome #ASICS #ASICSIN #IMoveMe."

Besides talking about fitness, in a recent video, Tiger had asked his fans indirectly to follow the directives of the COVID-19 lockdown for all the unsung and selfless warriors (doctors, nurses, etc.) who are still outside trying to control the entire situation. He requested everyone to stay home and be safe for the time being so that the unsung heroes can get back to their families soon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger Shroff’s latest release was Baaghi 3 co-starring which received a humongous response from the audiences. He has also appeared in a music video titled Disco Dancer 2.0. The actor will be next seen in Heropanti 2 which is a sequel of the 2014 movie of the same name.

