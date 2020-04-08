Tiger Shroff shows off his washboard abs in a monochrome photo and sets the internet on fire

Amid Coronavirus lockdown, Tiger Shroff has shared a stunning monochrome picture where he is showing off his washboard abs while standing in a jungle. Check it out

Due to the increase in the number of cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a lockdown and urged the citizens to stay indoors and maintain social distancing. Bollywood celebrities are making the best use of this time by trying to learn something new and spending some time with their families. While some have been discovering their hidden talents, some have been sharing throwback pictures with fans on social media. Among all, Tiger too is in quarantine and making the most of his free days.

After entertaining fans with his dancing skills and some unique workout styles to try at home, Tiger has shared a monochrome picture showing off his washboard abs that will make you go weak on your knees. In the pic shared, Tiger who is standing in the middle of a road in his black gym shorts, is showing off his well-toned body looking stunning donning cool sunglasses. Sharing the pic, Tiger wrote, "Just another day in the jungle..." Recently, Tiger had shared a video in which he can be seen trying to replicate the famous action scenes from Matrix. While all of his million fans were in awe of Tiger and his attempt at recreating a scene from the film, rumoured girlfriend and actress , too, was in complete awe of the actor as she left clapping emojis on the video.

(Also Read: Tiger Shroff on being tagged a bankable star: Expectations from fans is motivation to keep working harder)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 opposite and due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the film witnessed a setback at the box office. Next, Tiger will be seen in Heropanti 2, which is a sequel to his debut film Heropanti. Also, Tiger recently featured in 's song of hope titled Muskurayega India, as an ode to the nation, and it’s fight against the deadly Coronavirus.

Check out Tiger Shroff's post here:

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More