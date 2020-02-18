Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor & Bappi Lahiri tease with a BTS video ahead of Baaghi 3 song Bhankas’ release

After impressing everyone with Dus Bahane 2.0, Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor dropped a sneak peek of Baaghi 3’s new song Bhankas which is a remix of Bappu Lahiri’s old song Ek Aankh Maru Toh. The song will be out tomorrow. Check it out.

A week back, fans of Tiger Shroff and were in awe of their sizzling chemistry in Baaghi 3’s song Dus Bahane 2.0. Now, Baaghi 3 fans can gear up for another fun track from the film which is all set to drop tomorrow. The new song is actually a remix of Disco King Bappi Lahiri’s song Ek Aankh Maru Toh and in Baaghi 3, the song will be called ‘Bhankas. Featuring Tiger and Shraddha, Bhankas is all set to drop on February 19, 2020.

A day back, Tiger and Shraddha shared a sneak peek of their film Baaghi 3’s new song. However, the two stars along with the director Ahmed Khan headed to meet Bappi Lahiri to announce the song. In the video, we get a sneak peek of the behind-the-scenes of recording the song and Tiger, Shraddha and Ahmed’s fun with Bappi da. Later, Tiger, Shraddha and Ahmed thank the Disco King for allowing them to use his song in their film and announced that the song will be out on February 19, 2020.

(Also Read: Tiger Shroff on Baaghi 3: I have to give my 1000 percent else I might not value the super powers)

The original song Ek Aankh Maru Toh featured Jitendra and and the film was Tohfa. The new song is expected to feature Tiger and Shraddha and fans of Baaghi 3 are already excited about the song. It is interesting to know that Baaghi 3’s first song was also a remake of Dus Bahane from the film Dus.

Check out the Bhankas song announcement video:

Meanwhile, Baaghi 3’s first song Dus Bahane 2.0 was loved due to the killer moves of Shraddha and Tiger and their sizzling chemistry. Now, with the new song coming out, fans are excited. The film features Jackie Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande apart from Tiger and Shraddha. It will mark the return of the Baaghi franchise. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is slated to release on March 6, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

Read More