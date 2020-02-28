Tiger Shroff & Shraddha Kapoor can’t stop staring at each other as they don pantsuits for Baaghi 3 promotions

Baaghi 3 is all set to release on March 6, 2020. Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor headed to Dubai to promote the film. Shraddha shared a photo that is bound to leave all Baaghi 3 fans excited. Check it out.

Just one week more to go and Tiger Shroff will be back as the rebel on the silver screen in Baaghi 3 with . Tiger and Shraddha were a part of the first film in the franchise and their chemistry was scintillating. Fans loved their love story in the first part and now, can’t wait to see the two again romancing each other in Baaghi 3. Shraddha and Tiger have been busy promoting their film and recently, the two jetted off to Dubai for an event.

On Friday, from Dubai, Shraddha shared a photo on social media with her Baaghi 3 co-star and managed to leave fans in awe of their chemistry. In the photo, Shraddha and Tiger can be seen staring into each other’s eyes while posing on the balcony of a building. Kapoor can be seen clad in a green pantsuit with heels while Shroff is seen sporting a dapper look in a light-coloured suit with a blue shirt and dark brown shoes. With his glares in his hands, Tiger looked straight into Shraddha’s eyes and the two struck a pose for the photo.

(Also Read: Heropanti 2 FIRST Look: Tiger Shroff all set to return on THIS date with guns blazing)

Shraddha captioned it as, “Dubai with my Baaghi @tigerjackieshroff 1 week to go!” Seeing the photo, several fans commented on it and loved the two stars twinning in a corporate look for their film’s promotions.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, on Friday, Tiger also announced his next with Ahmed Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala as Heropanti 2. With this, Tiger will kick start another franchise and will return to Heropanti which was his first film. Coming to Baaghi 3, it is also helmed by Ahmed and produced by Nadiadwala. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. The special song, Do You Love me featuring was launched a day back and managed to set the internet on fire. Baaghi 3 is all set to release on March 6, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

Read More