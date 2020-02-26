Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor look delighted while posing with Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan and Remo D'Souza

Recently, Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff were spotted on the sets of Star Plus' show Dance Plus season 5 with director Ahmed Khan to promote their movie Baaghi 3.

Tiger Shroff and are currently busy promoting their film Baaghi 3 in full swing. Recently, Shraddha and Tiger were spotted on the sets of Star Plus' show Dance Plus season 5. The actress looked stunning in a multi-coloured shimmery mini dress with bell sleeves whereas Tiger looked uber cool in casuals. The two along with Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan had a blast on the set of Dance Plus season 5. Shraddha even shook a leg with Mithun Chakraborty on her aunt, Padmini Kolhapuri's song.

Today, we came across a picture of Tiger and Shraddha on the sets of Dance Plus 5. In the pic shared by a fan, we can see the Baaghi 3 stars are all smiles and look elated while posing with Ahmed Khan and choreographer Remo D'Souza. While the guys are giving a normal smile, it is Shraddha who is showing off her teeth while giving a wide smile. The other thing that came to our notice in the picture was, Remo, sitting on Ahmed Khan's lap.

Talking about Baaghi 3, the movie also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande and Jackie Shroff. This will be for the first time that the father-son duo will be sharing the screen space together. Baaghi 3 has been produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios and it is scheduled to be released on March 6, 2020. Songs like Bhankas and Dus Bahane 2.0 are already trending across musical charts and its third song Do You Love Me which is a remake of British record producer TroyBoi's song Do you will be out soon.

