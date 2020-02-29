Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh show off side effects of Baaghi 3 action scene in a BTS video

Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh will be seen in Baaghi 3 that will be released on March 6, 2020. Ahead of it, Riteish shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes video in which Shraddha and Tiger can be seen tired and bruised post an action scene.

Just a week is left to go for Baaghi 3’s release and , Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh are busy with the promotions of the film. The rebel returns as Ronnie in Baaghi 3 with Tiger and once again, fans will get to witness some slick action scenes in the film. In the trailer, we got to see a climax scene shot with tanks all around and fans were excited about it. However, it looks like Riteish, Shraddha and Tiger had to put in a lot of effort for that one scene and it was recently shared in a BTS video by the former.

Riteish shared a behind-the-scenes video on social media in which he can be seen showing around the sets of Baaghi 3 with tanks all around. Riteish took us into the what happens on location post the director says ‘Cut’ and what we could see was Shraddha, Tiger and Deshmukh all tired and bruised post the shoot. Shraddha can be seen holding a hot water bottle in her hand and could be seen wearing makeup to show bruises. Riteish too looks tired and bruised.

However, Tiger can be seen covering himself with a towel and later, shows off his chiselled abs in the video that was shared by his on screen brother. The behind-the-scenes video gave fans a glimpse of what it takes to shoot an epic action climax for Baaghi 3.

Meanwhile, Tiger, Shraddha along with the team of Baaghi 3 are in Dubai where they are promoting the film. In the film, apart from Tiger, Shraddha and Riteish, we will get to see Ankita Lokhande and Jackie Shroff too. Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 3’s trailer received a great response. The music is being liked and songs like Bhankas, Dus Bahane 2.0 and Do You Love Me are trending on charts. Baaghi 3 is slated to hit the screens on March 6, 2020.

