Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor’s birthday celebrations begin as they cut the cake together in Dubai; WATCH

Baaghi 3 stars Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff are in Dubai for the promotions of their film. Recently, during an event, Tiger and Shraddha’s were surprised with a cake as they will be turning a year older in just a few days. Check out their birthday celebrations.

Currently, Tiger Shroff and are in the news as their upcoming film Baaghi 3’s release is around the corner. However, in just a few days, Tiger and Shraddha will be turning a year older and their fans are gearing up for their birthday celebrations. Tiger will be ringing in his birthday on March 2 and Shraddha’s special day falls on March 3. With just a day’s gap in their birthdays, fans of the Baaghi 3 stars are all set for the same. Recently, while promoting their film in Dubai, Tiger and Shraddha celebrated their birthday with the media.

In a video that is shared on social media by fan clubs, Shraddha and Tiger are surprised on seeing a huge cake waiting for them at the press meet. Clad in a green pantsuit, Shraddha looked gorgeous as she sat next to her dapper co-star Tiger. The two stars can be seen making a wish and then proceeding to cut their early birthday cake in the video. As soon as the Baaghi 3 stars cut the cake, the people around them started singing ‘Happy Birthday’ for the two stars.

Post cutting the cake, Shraddha and Tiger feed each other the sweet and get clicked by their fans present at the venue. Well, surely birthdays came early for the two popular stars of Bollywood.

Check out Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's birthday celebrations:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Baaghi 3’s promotions are in full swing and the film’s team is in Dubai for the same. In Baaghi 3, apart from Tiger and Shraddha, we will get to see Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande and Jackie Shroff. was seen in a special song Do You Love Me and it is trending across charts. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and it will be released in just a week on March 6, 2020.

