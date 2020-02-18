Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor’s playful chemistry in Baaghi 3 song Bhankas still shows we're in for a fun ride

A new song Bhankas from Baaghi 3 is all set to drop tomorrow. Shraddha and Tiger shared a still from the song to tease fans with a glimpse of their cute chemistry. Check it out.

Just a day back, Tiger Shroff and teased fans with a behind-the-scenes video from the making of Baaghi 3’s upcoming song, Bhankas and it featured none other than Disco King Bappi Lahiri. Now, on Tuesday, Tiger and Shraddha added to the excitement for the song by sharing a still from the video that showcases the adorable chemistry between Ronnie and Siya. Since the first song from Baaghi 3, Dus Bahane 2.0 came out, fans have been gushing over Shraddha and Tiger’s chemistry.

Now, as Tiger and Shraddha shared a still from the upcoming song Bhankas, fans have been raving about it too. In the photo, we can see Tiger aka Ronni planting a peck on Siya aka Shraddha’s cheek that leaves Kapoor surprised. Her cute expression surely adds to the excitement for the song. Bhankas is a revamped number from Bappi Lahiri’s discography. His old song Ek Aankh Maru Toh featured and Jitendra but the revamped version will feature Shraddha and Tiger.

Sharing the song still on social media, Shraddha and Tiger both wrote, “Ronnie ke desi moves aur Siya ki kaatil adaaon ke saath karegi puri duniya groove #Bhankas song out tomorrow. #Baaghi3.”

Meanwhile, the first song from Baaghi 3, Dus Bahane too was a remake from the 2005 film Dus. The song was loved and Shraddha and Tiger’s sizzling chemistry set the internet on fire. Baaghi 3 stars Riteish Deshmukh, Jackie Shroff and Ankita Lokhande apart from Tiger and Shraddha. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3’s trailer impressed fans and Tiger’s action stunts surely left the internet drooling. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 3 has been shot in Rajasthan and Serbia. It is slated to hit the screens on March 6, 2020.

