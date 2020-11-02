Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor's dance moves in old rehearsal video for Dus Bahane leave Disha Patani impressed

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor were last seen in Baaghi 3 together. Recently, Tiger shared a video of grooving to Dus Bahane 2.0 with Shraddha in a throwback rehearsal video and it surely caught Disha Patani's attention.

If there is one star in Bollywood who has managed to make his way into people's hearts with his dance, it is Tiger Shroff. His last film, Baaghi 3 with managed to leave audiences in awe of his action. However, it was together with Shraddha that Tiger managed to wow everyone with dance moves on the song Dus Bahane 2.0. And recently, Tiger shared a throwback dance rehearsal video where he and Shraddha prepped for the sizzling track and left everyone, including close buddy impressed.

Taking to Instagram, Tiger shared a BTS video where he and Shraddha could be seen rehearsing the steps on Dus Bahane 2.0. From nailing the dance moves to killer expressions, both Tiger and Shraddha swayed into people's hearts with the video. Tiger shared the throwback video as the film recently premiered on TV for the first time. Sharing the same, the actor hoped fans would love the film and their performance. Seeing the dance, Disha Patani could not resist dropping a comment.

Tiger wrote, "Heres some extra bts rehearsal footage of @shraddhakapoor and i for dus bahane 2.0. Hope you guys are tuned it to #baaghi3 on @stargoldofficial choreo by @i_am_princegupta @alishasingh.official." Disha dropped fire emoticons in the comment section.

Take a look at the video and Disha Patani's comment:

Meanwhile, recently, Tiger's next film Heropanti 2's leading lady was announced. The film will star Tiger with Tara Sutaria, who has worked with him in Student Of The Year 2. Heropanti 2 is a sequel to Tiger's debut film and will be helmed by Ahmed Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala. It will release on July 16, 2021.

