Tiger Shroff is a sight to behold as he rocks semi-formals in latest reel; Mommy Ayesha REACTS

Tiger Shroff is an actor who has successfully carved a niche for himself as an action star. After making his debut with the 2014 release Heropanti, he has given us several actioners including Baaghi, Baaghi 2, War, etc. Currently, he is busy with the promotional activities of his next movie, Heropanti 2, which is thr second part of his debut movie. Fans absolutely can’t wait to see the ace actor along with Tara Sutaria on the big screen. Tiger is also super active on his social media, where he enjoys a massive fan following. Just on Wednesday, the actor shared an amazing video on Instagram where he looked dashing.

In the reel that Tiger posted on his Instagram, he looked super handsome and rocked the semi-formal attire. He wore a white shirt with a black blazer and black pants and trust him to look like a greek god. He paired the look with a pair of shades and white kicks that proved to be the perfect accessory to his look. As he posed for the video, he won our hearts with his antics. He kept the caption simple and short and added a black heart.

Watch Tiger's reel HERE

As soon as he posted the reel on his Instagram, it went viral. Fans from all over poured in complements for the handsome actor. Even mommy Ayesha Shroff couldn’t resist herself but sweetly commented, ‘My boy’ and added some hearts.

Apart from Tiger and Tara, Heropanti 2 will also feature Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead. The movie is slated to hit the screens on April 29.

Also Read: 'Fav time of year': Tiger Shroff shares a hilarious PIC with Tara Sutaria from Heropanti 2 promotions