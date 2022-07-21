Tiger Shroff is a sight to behold as he shares series of snaps in a reel; Krishna Shroff calls him ‘Beauty’

Tiger Shroff is one of the fittest actors in the film industry and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. He made his Bollywood debut with 2014 film Heropanti and and went on to deliver some major hits like Baaghi series and War in the early years of his career. Apart from being an actor, he is also known for his amazing body and ripped abs as well as his exceptional dance moves and gymnastic skills. His chiselled abs are always the hot topic amongst his fans and the hottie never leaves an opportunity to show them off.

Meanwhile, Tiger on Wednesday took to his Instagram and shared a series of pictures in a reel. In the pictures, Tiger donned a light green vest and paired it with grey trousers and a printed hat. Well, the War actor actor looked cute and hot at the same time. Tiger’s post soon grabbed the attention of his sister Krishna Shroff who commented on his post and wrote, “Beauty.”

Krishna and Tiger have been each other’s biggest support and also shell out major sibling goals. In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Krishna spoke about her equation with Tiger. She was all praises for the Heropanti star and stated that he has been her biggest motivation who encourages her to push her limits.

Talking about Tiger, Krishna said, “Growing up with has been all the motivation I need. He is the ultimate child. It’s been very hard to keep up with him. But growing up with him and living with him is motivational every day, to push me to do better. He is absolutely killing it in everything he does. Everything he touches, everything he does turns to gold. I couldn’t be any less proud of him. He is the best big brother, he is my best friend and I want to see him just grow and grow. Even though we are both competitive, I am happy to see him win”.

On the work front, Tiger was last seen in ‘Heropanti 2’ co-starring Tara Sutari. The film received mixed reviews from the audience and the critics alike. Next, he will be seen in Vikas Bahl directorial ‘Ganapath: Part One’ which also stars Kriti in the lead role. The film is produced by Vikas Bahl, Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh under the banners of Good Co. Production and Pooja Entertainment.

The actor will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ and Rohit Dhawan’s ‘Rambo’, which is the Hindi adaptation of the 1982 Hollywood classic of the same name which featured Sylvester Stallone.

