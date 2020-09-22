Tiger Shroff sings his way into our hearts as he drops his debut song & internet goes ‘You Are Unbelievable’

Today, Baaghi actor Tiger Shroff released his debut song as a singer and the video will melt your hearts. Watch

We have seen him act and dance, and also, seen him jump from one building to another, however, Tiger is now ready to woo us with his singing. Yes, since the past few days, Tiger Shroff has been teasing fans with stills from the song which marks his debut as a singer and finally, after all the wait, the song has released today. Taking to social media, this Baaghi actor shared the song wherein he is making his singing debut and watching the video, we are totally in awe of this actor and his talent. Alongside the video, Tiger wrote, “And just when I thought jumping off one building to another was tough...for me this has been the most challenging yet full-filling experience. Highest respect to musicians all across the globe, so much to learn ... but until then here's presenting our humble effort️ #YouAreUnbelievable out now!...”

When Tiger Shroff announced his debut as a singer, he talked about how he always wanted to sing and dance to his own song, but never really had the courage to take it forward. However, Tiger said, “Spent a lot of time exploring and working this lockdown and discovered something new. Its been an ‘unbelievable’ experience, and i’m excited to share this humble effort with you soon #YouAreUnbelievable #TeaserOutSoon…” While the song has been written by DG Mayne and Avitesh, SOTY 2 director Punit Malhotra has directed the track and Paresh has choreographed the song. In the video, Tiger Shroff is seen wearing a black and white formal attire while he sings and dances into our hearts while flirting with his love.

Well, the first time his fans learnt that Tiger is an amazing singer was during the lockdown when he participated in I For India online concert hosted by filmmakers and Zoya Akhtar and during the concert, Tiger sang songs like Roop Tera Mastana and Theher Ja.

Check out the video here:

