Tiger Shroff & sister Krishna Shroff cling to mom Ayesha in a childhood photo; Disha Patani calls it ‘so cute’

Recently, Tiger Shroff’s mom Ayesha Shroff dropped a cute childhood photo with him and his sister Krishna Shroff on social media. Seeing the same, Disha Patani could not stop gushing over it.

Among the popular stars in Bollywood, Tiger Shroff is the one who has managed to make a name for himself with his stellar action in films like Baaghi 3 and more. The handsome star enjoys a massive fan following and everytime a photo of the handsome star is shared on social media, it leaves fans in awe. Often, even close friend, comments on them. Speaking of this, recently, Tiger’s mom Ayesha Shroff dropped a cute childhood photo of Tiger and sister Krishna and left everyone in awe.

Taking to social media, Ayesha shared a beautiful throwback photo of Tiger and Krishna’s childhood where the little ones were seen clinging to their mommy. Little Tiger could be seen clad in a white outfit while Krishna was seen being held by Ayesha in her arms. The cute photo showcased the adorable bond that Tiger and Krishna share with their mom and it surely tugged at fans’ hearts as they showered the photo with a lot of love in the comments.

Not just this, Disha Patani, who is extremely close to Krishna Shroff, commented on the photo featuring Tiger. She wrote, “So cute.” Ayesha shared the childhood photo and wrote, “Me and my khazana @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff.” Not just this, she even shared another cute photo of Tiger as a kid and it is bound to leave you impressed. She captioned it as, “My goonda.”

Take a look at Tiger Shroff, Krishna and Ayesha Shroff’s photo and Disha Patani’s comment:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Tiger was spending time at home with family. His sister Krishna Shroff too was at home. However, post unlock, she headed out of India with her beau while Tiger is often spotted in the city when he heads out for work with precautions. On the work front, Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3. He will now be seen in Heropanti 2. The film is helmed by Ahmed Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala. It is slated to release on July 16, 2021.

