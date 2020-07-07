  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Tiger Shroff & sister Krishna's candid moments are caught on camera by their mom Ayesha Shroff; See PIC

Tiger Shroff's mom Ayesha Shroff has recently shared a candid picture of the actor with his sister Krishna on Instagram which is hard to miss. Check it out
1955 reads Mumbai Updated: July 7, 2020 11:53 pm
Tiger Shroff who is currently under home quarantine is known to be extremely close to his family members, especially his sister Krishna and parents Ayesha and Jackie Shroff. Although the Baaghi star’s sister Krishna is not a member of Bollywood, she is no less in terms of the former when it comes to shelling out fitness goals. Most often, Tiger and Krishna are seen working out together at the gym and these pictures of the siblings literally break the internet.

As we speak of this, their mom Ayesha Shroff has shared a candid picture of the two of them sitting together on the sofa which makes for an endearing sight. Both of them are seen having some conversation while being clicked by their mom who goes on to call them ‘goonda’ and ‘goondi’ in her post’s caption. Tiger can also be seen showing off his flexed biceps in the picture while being clad in a white vest.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in the movie Baaghi 3 co-starring Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande, Jaideep Ahlawat, and others in the lead roles. He will then be seen in Heropanti 2 and his first look from the movie has already been unveiled on social media. Talking about Krishna Shroff, she often makes headlines on social media owing to her romantic pictures with boyfriend Eban Hyam whom she has been dating for quite some time. 

Credits :Instagram

Anonymous 22 minutes ago

Phone alert!! Probably dropped already

