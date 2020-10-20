Tiger Shroff smiles and flaunts his ripped muscles in a photo & leaves the internet swooning; Take a look

Tiger Shroff took to social media to give fans a glimpse of his toned body in a photo. The Baaghi 3 actor left everyone in awe of his physique and inspired fans.

If there is one actor in Bollywood who is known for his commitment to fitness, it is Tiger Shroff. The War star is often seen working out at his gym and he even shares videos of himself sweating it out. However, once in a while, Tiger flaunts his buff and toned body that leaves the internet in complete awe. Speaking of this, Tiger recently shared a photo of himself on social media where he was seen posing with boxing gloves on. However, it was his buff muscles that stole the show.

Taking to his Instagram story, Tiger dropped a photo in which he could be seen standing and posing for the click. In the photo, Tiger was seen clad in a black vest with matching sweatpants and boxing gloves. The Baaghi 3 actor smiled and posed. But, fans could not take their eyes off his buff and ripped muscles. Seeing the actor flaunting his toned body, netizens were left inspired to sweat it out. Tiger's friend Sharique Aly clicked the photo and the actor shared it on his handle.

Apart from this, Tiger even shared a photo in which we could see the actor working on his back at the gym. The photo was originally shared by Tiger's trainer at the gym. Recently, Tiger had shared a video showing off his flying kick. Seeing the video, netizens could not stop gushing over the actor. Even his close friends and Tara Sutaria commented on the video.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff's photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3 with , Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. The film did well at the box office. Now, he will be seen in Heropanti 2. The film will be directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The posters were released earlier this year. The film will be released on July 16, 2021.

