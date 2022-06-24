Tiger Shroff smoothly slides his shades down his nose in latest reel; Fan says 'Choti ladki ho kya'

Tiger Shroff is one of the fittest actors in the film industry and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Apart from being an actor, Tiger is known for his fitness, dance moves, workout videos, style quotient, and martial arts sessions. Not to forget will be Tiger’s drool-worthy abs which are always a topic of discussion and the hottie never leaves an opportunity to show them off to his followers. He is super active on his Instagram and often blesses our feeds with his gorgeous pictures and videos. Just on Thursday, Tiger shared a mesmerising clip and made our hearts flutter.

In the reel, Tiger could be seen looking intensely into the camera with his hypnotising gaze that won our hearts. He also could be seen sliding shades on his face and looked super hot. He wore a blue cardigan that just suited him too well. His reel was an instantaneous hit. Fans fell in love with his boyish charm and only had cute things to say. One funny comment that caught our attention read, “Choti ladki ho kya”.

Check Tiger's reel HERE

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the ‘Heropanti 2’ actor has a slew of interesting projects pipelined - Vikas Bahl directorial ‘Ganapath’ starring his ‘Heropanti’ co-star Kriti Sanon as the leading lady. The film is produced by Vikas Bahl, Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under the banners of Good Co. Production and Pooja Entertainment. He also has Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ in his kitty and will also be seen in Rohit Dhawan’s ‘Rambo’, which is the Hindi adaptation of the 1982 Hollywood classic of the same name which featured Sylvester Stallone. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Tiger had informed that he will start shooting for Rambo before he begins work on his movie with Akshay Kumar.

