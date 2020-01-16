Tiger Shroff somersaults into the deep blue sea water and fans are in awe of Baaghi 3 star’s stunt; WATCH

Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to share a slow motion video of him diving into the sea in a shirtless avatar. The Baaghi 3 star’s fans were left impressed by his stunt. Check it out.

When it comes to naming one Bollywood actor who has managed to leave an indelible imprint in the minds of people with his last film with , Tiger Shroff comes to mind. The handsome light-eyed actor has established himself as an action hero with his past projects. Now, Tiger is gearing up for the release of another action film, Baaghi 3. Amidst the shoots, Tiger also keeps his fans posted via his social media handles and often shares photos and videos of his stunts.

On Thursday, Tiger took to Instagram to share a video of himself diving into the sea. In the video, we can see the Baaghi 3 star in sea green shorts and shirtless avatar. With a song from his film Baaghi playing in the background, Tiger somersaulted into the sea from an elevated platform. The star nailed his dive and managed to leave his fans zapped. Often the Baaghi 3 star leaves fans speechless with his cool stunts and parkour skills.

Once again, Tiger has impressed the netizens as well as some of his Bollywood friends like Sophie Choudry, Anand Ahuja and others. They commented on his slow motion video and lauded him for nailing such stunts perfectly. On the work front, Tiger will be seen in Ahmed Khan’s directorial, Baaghi 3. The film will mark is on screen reunion with who was with him in the first part of the film. Baaghi 3 also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Baaghi 3 is slated to release in March 2020.

