Tiger Shroff spins like windmill as he performs backflips on loop & it’ll make you dizzy just like him; WATCH

Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to share a throwback workout video in which he performed backflips on loop. The Baaghi 3 actor left netizens in awe of his commitment to fitness with the same. Check it out.

Among the popular actors who are known for their fitness love, Tiger Shroff’s name shines right at the top. From backflips to summersaults to high jumps, Tiger has nailed it all and if that is not enough, the Baaghi actor goes ahead and performs parkour too that leaves his fans in awe. Known for his action flicks, Tiger has a separate fan base that looks up to him for fitness tips and every time he shares a workout video, it comes as a treat for his followers.

Now, amid the lockdown, gyms are shut and hence, the actor is doing what he can at home. But, today, Tiger shared a throwback video in which we can see him workout and nail backflips on a loop. Clubbing two different videos together, the Baaghi 3 actor can be seen spinning like a windmill as he goes around performing backflips on loop in the video. In the first one, Tiger flips at least 12 times and in the second one, the count is 11.

Seeing the video, Netizens couldn’t stop praising the actor’s commitment to fitness and his body. Along with sharing the video, Tiger also thanked the trainers who helped him do this and also shared that he puked after doing back to back flips. Tiger wrote, “I get dizzy just watching this, not the most comfortable feeling, i remember puking after every session. But i guess it was all worth it in the end. Old training footage. #practicemakesprogress @zileymawai @kuldeepshashi @nadeemakhtarparkour88 @swainvikram @rahulsuryavanshi27.”

Check out Tiger’s backflips video:

Meanwhile, rumour has it that amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Tiger’s close friend and rumoured girlfriend, is staying with his family. On the work front, Tiger’s recent flick, Baaghi 3 won the hearts of the audience. It starred and Tiger in the lead along with Ritiesh Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. Now, Tiger will be seen in Heropanti 2. Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film will release on July 16, 2021.

