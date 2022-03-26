Tiger Shroff suits up as he captures a memory of his 'last day' of Heropanti 2 shoot; PIC

Tiger Shroff is one of the few Bollywood actors who never misses an opportunity to surprise his fans. Tiger makes sure to keep his fans interested with his upcoming ventures, workout videos, and action sequences. He is really active on Instagram, which his fans adore. Currently, he is following a super hectic schedule juggling between two of his upcoming movies Heropanti 2 and Ganapath. Today, Tiger updated his fans on his Heropanti 2 shooting with a gorgeous suited picture and instantly stole our hearts.

In the picture, Tiger Shroff looked absolutely dashing. He was decked up in a formal attire and looked super sharp. His tight shirt gave us a view of his buff arms. He wore a striped suit. Yep, it was the perfect mirror selfie and his intense expression stole our breathe away. Along with the pic, he wrote, “Last day #heropanti2”. To note, Heropanti 2 happens to be the sequel of Tiger’s debut movie Heropanti. He will be seen in the film alongside Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead. Heropanti 2 will release on April 29 and will be having a clash with Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Runway 34. The movie has been making quite a lot of headlines since the past few days.

Check Tiger's story HERE

Meanwhile, apart from’Heropanti 2’, Tiger has many other interesting projects lined up. He is also working on Ganapath Part 1 with Kriti Sanon and will also be collaborating with Akshay Kumar for the first time for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Also Read: Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff thanks fans for the love, says 'Feels life has come a full circle'