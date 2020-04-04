Tiger Shroff takes his coolness swag to another level in a new photo and bowls over Disha Patani; Check it out

Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to share a cool photo of himself. The Baaghi 3 star nailed a casual look and Disha Patani was all hearts for it. Check it out.

Actor Tiger Shroff may be at home with his family amidst the Coronavirus lockdown but is treating his fans with stunning photos of himself, one after the other. After sharing several photos and videos, the Baaghi 3 actor shared yet another cool photo and bowled over everyone including his close friend . Often Disha and Tiger indulge in Instagram banters over each other’s posts that are just unmissable. Be it complementing each other’s workout videos or just style, the two actors seemed to be each other’s cheerleaders.

On Saturday, Tiger shared a throwback photo on Instagram in which the Baaghi 3 star is seen clad in a black tee with jeans. In his hand, one can spot a cool pair of sunglasses and a couple of bracelets. The Baaghi 3 star can be seen looking handsome in the photo. Seeing the same, several fans were left awestruck by the picture and even his close buddy Disha couldn’t resist liking the photo. Recently, when Disha shared a funny TikTok video on Instagram, Tiger was left in splits and commented on the same.

Fans of both Disha and Tiger love to see their social media banters. More so, when Disha and Tiger step out together, fans end up making their photos viral on social media. On the work front, Tiger’s recent film with , baaghi 3 featured a special song Do You Love Me which starred Disha Patani. In the song, briefly fans got to see the two actors together. Last they were seen together in Baaghi 2. Aside to this, Tiger recently announced his next with Ahmed Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala. Titled Heropanti 2, the film will be a sequel to Tiger’s debut film. It will be released on July 16, 2021.

