Tiger Shroff takes his swag levels up by a notch with his throwback PHOTO; Fans call him ‘Hero’

Tiger Shroff took to social media to drop a handsome throwback photo of himself. The Baaghi 3 star left fans swooning over his style and swag in the photo.

Actor Tiger Shroff is known for his action and stuns as well as his killer moves. Among the many actors in Bollywood, if there is a star who has managed to impress audiences with his daredevil stunts and action in films, it is Tiger. The handsome star has been extremely active on social media amid the pandemic lockdown and often has shared photos and videos from his film shoots. While fans love seeing Tiger’s stunt videos, his photos often leave them swooning.

Once again, Tiger took to his Instagram handle and dropped a handsome photo of himself. In the photo, the Baaghi 3 star can be seen posing with an intense look on his face. Shroff can be seen clad in a black shirt with jeans and a matching scarf in his neck. With the photo, the handsome star took his style and swag levels up by a notch and left his fans gushing over his look and calling him a ‘hero.’

Several celebs too reacted to Tiger’s photo and showered him with love. Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger’s performance in Baaghi 3 with , Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande was loved. The film released in March and managed to mint over 90 Crores at the box office. However, due to COVID 19 lockdown, the run was cut short. Later, it was released on an OTT platform and was a hit with his fans. Now, Tiger will be seen in Heropanti 2. The film will be helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is slated to release on July 16, 2021.

