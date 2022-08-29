Tiger Shroff takes inspiration from India vs Pakistan match, shows off his batting skills in new video; WATCH

Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya’s all-round brilliance powered India to a thrilling five-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in an Asia Cup game on Sunday. Pandya ended with figures of 3/25 in 4 overs while restricting Pakistan to 147 in 19.5 overs and then smashed 33 off 17 balls with the winning six in the last over bowled by left-arm spinner Mohammed Nawaz. Recalling this power-packed performance, Heropanti actor Tiger Shroff took inspiration from yesterday’s game.

Tiger Shroff’s Instagram story

Wiping off his Monday blues, Tiger Shroff went on a Mumbai field and decided to play a match of cricket along with a bunch of his friends and colleagues. The actor today shared an Instagram story wherein it is seen that the Student of the Year 2 actor punched six runs with his bat while playing the friendly match. “Inspired by yesterday’s game,” he wrote.

Tiger Shroff on Koffee With Karan

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff and all set to grace the ninth episode of Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan. The duo made their debut in Bollywood together with the 2014 film, Heropanti. Now, KJo has unveiled Kriti and Tiger's KWK7 promo and it will make the viewers’ hearts hopscotch with their manifestations, confessions, and never-before-heard conjectures. Meanwhile, this marks Kriti and Tiger's first appearance together on Koffee With Karan.

Meanwhile, the guests so far of Koffee With Karan 7 have been Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra.

Tiger Shroff Work Front

In March 2020, he starred in the third installment of the Baaghi film series titled Baaghi 3, where he reunited with Shraddha Kapoor. The collections of the films were affected as theatres were shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the film managed to become highest first day opener and second highest grosser of 2020 with a worldwide collection of Rs 1.37 billion and with first day collection of Rs 0.175 billion at the box office.

Tiger is set to portray Rambo in the Hindi reboot of the Rambo franchise, and the film was supposed to be directed by Siddharth Anand.

Also Read: WATCH: BTS’ RM and Balming Tiger intrigue with main teaser for upcoming collaboration ‘SEXY NUKIM’