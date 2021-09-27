Tiger Shroff & Tara Sutaria led ‘Heropanti 2’ will release on EID 2022; Here’s the sleek poster of actioner

Tiger Shroff is one of the biggest action stars in the country. The actor has carved a niche in the action-oriented genre by performing gravity-defying stunts in films like Heropanti, War, and the Baaghi franchise. With multiple films lined up, Tiger is busy shooting for his much-awaited sequel Heropanti 2 on the international schedule. The makers have roped in Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a leading part. Nawazuddin and Tiger have shared screen space together previously in Munna Michael. Nawazuddin played the role of a gangster while Tiger played a dancer, who is hired to teach the gangster some dance moves.

Tiger Shroff on Monday took to Instagram and announced the release date of Heropanti 2. Tiger wrote in the caption, “Happy to announce that I share with you that our film #Heropanti2 will be releasing in theatres near you on Eid 2022! Agli Eid bitayenge aapke saath”. Tiger also shared a sleek action-oriented poster of the film. Tiger is dressed up in a suit while firing bullets. Tara Sutaria on the other hand is looking gorgeous in the black dress. Tara is working on another mega venture for producer Sajid Nadiadwala. Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty is making his Bollywood debut with Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Tadap’ costarring Tara. The film will be released on 3 December 2021.

With Heropanti 2 releasing on 29 April 2022, some of the other much-awaited release dates announced by Nadiadwala Grandson entertainments include and Kriti Sanon led ‘Bachchan Pandey’, which will be released on 4 March 2022.

