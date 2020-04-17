Tiger Shroff & Tara Sutaria's throwback PIC reminds us of Rohan & Mia's chemistry in Student of the Year 2

Tara Sutaria made her debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2 co-starring Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. Take a look at one of the throwback pictures of Tara and Tiger.

It’s been almost a year since the college drama Student of the Year 2 helmed by was released. Although it did not receive the same kind of response as its prequel, two talents earned recognition after its release who were Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. But do you know that the latter had faced the camera even before the release of her debut movie? Yes, you heard it right! Tara Sutaria was once famous for doing popular Disney shows.

Before her big break in Bollywood, the gorgeous beauty appeared in multiple sitcoms like The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir, Big Bada Boom and Oye Jassie. Apart from that, the actress is an amazing singer too and has performed in numerous competitions as well as operas. So, it won’t be wrong to call her a complete storehouse of talent! Student of the Year 2 finally paved the way for Tara’s official entry into the Hindi film industry much to the excitement of her fans.

On the personal front, Tara shares a good rapport with former co-star from Student of the Year 2, Tiger Shroff and the two of them happen to be good friends. We have now come across a throwback picture of the two actors which is pure gold. While Tara flashes her pretty smile in the selfie, Tiger, on the other hand, is seen making some quirky expression while looking at the camera. And it seems like the Baaghi actor is wearing Tara’s pink framed sunglasses too! Needless to say, the actress looks stunning in the selfie in which she is seen wearing a green colored shirt while Tiger poses in a simple white vest.

Check out the picture below:

Talking about Tiger Shroff, the actor has already carved a niche for himself in the Bollywood film industry. A journey that began with Heropanti back in 2014 has come a long way now and he is considered one of the most bankable actors of the Hindi film industry in current times. The handsome hunk has performed in multiple hit movies to date that include Baaghi, Baaghi 2, War and the latest being Baaghi 3.

The actor has begun this year with the stellar hit Baaghi 3 co-starring that has received a humongous response from the audience. His gut-wrenching action sequences in the action thriller literally stole the show and there is no denying about this fact. As of now, the actor is gearing up for his next project Heropanti 2. His first look from the movie is already out much to the excitement of his fans. It will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Ahmed Khan. The much-anticipated movie is scheduled to be released next year.

Coming back to Tara Sutaria, after giving another stellar performance in her second movie Marjaavaan in which she portrays the role of a mute girl, the actress will be next seen in Tadap co-starring debutant Ahan Shetty. For the unversed, Ahan is Bollywood star Suniel Shetty’s son. It happens to be a remake of the 2018 Telugu movie titled RX 100 featuring Payal Rajput and Kartikeya Gummakonda in the lead roles. We cannot move forward without having mentioned Tara’s recent music video Masakali 2.0 co-starring . Their sizzling chemistry in the song literally won millions of hearts within a short period.

On the personal front, Tiger Shroff is rumored to have been dating his former co-star . Although the two of them have never accepted the same publically but their frequent outings and dinner dates prove the otherwise. They are an all-time favourite of the paparazzi who love to click them whenever the couple makes a public appearance together. Well, ardent fans of Tiger and Disha surely miss their frequent pictures during the lockdown period! Talking about Tara, the actress always makes headlines owing to her relationship with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s cousin, Aadar Jain. But the case remains the same – none of them have accepted the fact that they are in a relationship. However, they still create a lot of buzz in the media owing to their frequent public appearances together. As of now, both Tara and Tiger are under home quarantine just like the other people in the country while obliging with the lockdown rules because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

