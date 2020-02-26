Tiger Shroff teases with a sizzling glimpse of Disha Patani in Baaghi 3 song and asks her ‘Do You Love Me’

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor’s film Baaghi 3 is all set to hit the screens on March 6. Ahead of it, Tiger teased fans with a sizzling photo of Disha Patani in Baaghi 3’s new song Do You Love Me. Check it out.

After entertaining fans with and Tiger Shroff’s sizzling chemistry in Dus Bahane 2.0 and fun banter in Bhankas, Baaghi 3 makers are all set to drop another epic song Do You Love Me featuring . Yes, On Wednesday, Tiger Shroff took to social media to share a gorgeous glimpse of Disha Patani and we’re surely excited to see the Baaghi 2 actress back in the franchise in this special and remade song that will be out soon.

Tiger shared a photo from the Baaghi 3 song Do you Love Me that featured Disha in a black outfit with lots of bling and glam makeup. Though Disha’s face was covered by dancers, we got a glimpse of her in the photo and seeing the still oozing oomph, we can be assured that another hot and sizzling number from Tiger and Shraddha’s Baaghi 3 is on its way. As per Tiger’s caption, we can expect to see the two stars shaking a leg together in this new song.

Tiger wrote, “hai sawaal Suno gaana ye kamaal Mach jayega dhamaal Jab tu naache mere naal.” Meanwhile, Disha spoke about her stint in the Baaghi 3 song with Mid-Day and mentioned that she has never attempted this style of dancing prior to this song’s shoot. Disha said, “It is a song that will certainly get one grooving. When I heard it for the first time, I was excited. It was challenging, but I enjoyed shooting for it. Adil Shaikh has shot it well, and Ahmed sir ensured I look my best. I hope audiences love it.”

Meanwhile, Do You Love Me is a remake of British record producer TroyBoi's song Do you. It is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and crooned by Nikhita Gandhi. The song will be out soon and fans are already reacting to Disha’s hot avatar in the still. The previous songs Bhankas and Dus Bahane 2.0 are already trending across musical charts. Starring Tiger, Shraddha, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande, Baaghi 3 is helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiawala. It will be released on March 6, 2020.

