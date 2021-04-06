Tiger Shroff thanks all for accepting him as he clocks 7 years in Bollywood; Says 'Still the same old shy guy'

Tiger Shroff is overwhelmed as he completes seven years in the industry. He will be next in the films Ganapath, Heropanti 2, Baaghi 4.

Tiger Shroff had made his debut in the Hindi film industry seven years ago with Heropanti opposite Kriti Sanon. And today, he has come a long way and carved a niche for himself. In these years, the WAR actor improved a lot and became a dance sensation among the youngsters. Apart from acting, he loves dancing and always shares dancing videos on his social media handles. And as he completes seven years in Bollywood, Tiger penned down a note expressing his gratitude on Instagram.

Taking it to his official Instagram handle, Tiger wrote, “7 years and still the same old shy guy who likes to hide behind the hat. Thank you everyone for accepting whatever little I brought to the table. #gratitude #sajidnandiadwala #heropanti (sic)." In the picture, he is lying on the bike and he has a hat on his face. Heropanti was released on May 23, 2014, and was directed by Sabbir Khan. The film had received mixed reviews and it was a hit at the box office. Heropanti had established Tiger as an action actor.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s post here:

On the work front, Tiger Shroff has quite a good number of films in the pipeline. He will be next seen in Ganapath which will be directed by Vikas Bahl. In the film, Tiger will reunite with Kriti Sanon. The film is scheduled for release in 2022. Apart from this, Tiger also has Baaghi 4 and Heropanti 2. Both of these films will be directed by Ahmed Khan.

