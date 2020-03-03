Tiger Shroff thanks fans for making his birthday special; Says ‘Thank you for being the wind beneath my wings’

After Tiger Shroff was inundated with best wishes on his birthday, he expressed his gratitude towards fans for making his day more special.

It was Tiger Shroff’s 30th birthday on March 2 and as expected, the War actor was flooded with best wishes from friends and fans. While Tiger was busy promoting his upcoming action drama Baaghi 3, he was seen cutting the cake during the promotional events. Needless to say, the young action star was overwhelmed with the adulation coming his way. And now, Tiger has penned a heartfelt note for his fans and expressed his gratitude for showering endless love on him.

In an elongated message on social media, Tiger thanked the fans for making his birthday special with their wishes. He further emphasised that the unconditional love and support of his fans always motivates him to push his limits. Furthermore, Tiger mentioned, “It’s always your love and support that drives me and pushes me when I know I can’t go anymore. Thank you for being the wind beneath my wings and the fuel to my fire. Baaghi 3 is possible only because of you.”

Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s special message of gratitude for his fans post his birthday:

Talking about the work front, Tiger has two interesting movies in the pipeline. As of now, the actor is looking forward to the release of Baaghi 3 opposite , Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the movie is slated to release on March 6, 2020. Besides, he will also be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala production Heropanti 2 which will be hitting the screens in July 2021.

