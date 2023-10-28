Tiger Shroff to team up with ex-GF Disha Patani in Jagan Shakti's next after Sara Ali Khan opts out? Report

Back in 1997, Govinda secured the title of Hero No. 1 with David Dhawan's comical masterpiece. This title has become iconic over the years. Fast forward 26 years, and it's now Tiger Shroff's turn to claim the Hero No. 1 mantle in his upcoming film of the same name, produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani. This time, it's a grand-scale action-packed thriller. Initially, Sara Ali Khan was cast as the lead actress, but due to scheduling conflicts, she had to step away from the project. According to Bombay Times, Disha Patani has now taken on the role.

Sara Ali Khan bows out of Hero No. 1; Disha Patani steps in

Hero No. 1, under the direction of Jagan Shakti, has Tiger Shroff in the lead role. Initially, Sara Ali Khan was all set to be the leading lady, but due to some busy scheduling, she had to bow out. In her place steps Disha Patani, who's no stranger to sharing the screen with Tiger, having co-starred with him in Baaghi 2 and even danced together in the music video Befikra.

These two were quite the talk of the town, spotted together at various events. But last year, the grapevine was buzzing with rumors of a breakup. However, neither of them has officially said a word about their relationship status, leaving us all guessing.

Back to the movie – Hero No. 1 promises a love triangle of sorts. Apart from Disha, there's also Pashmina Roshan in the mix. She is the niece of Hrithik Roshan, who you might remember from Ishq Vishk opposite Rohit Suresh Saraf and alongside Jibraan Khan.

Tiger Shroff & Disha Patani's exciting lineup of upcoming movies

Tiger Shroff's latest film was Ganapath with Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan, well-received by fans. Upcoming, he's starring alongside Akshay Kumar in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and is set to join Rohit Shetty's cop universe in Singham Again with Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone.

Turning the spotlight to Disha Patani, her upcoming films are definitely something to look forward to. She's set to appear in Yodha, alongside Sidharth Malhotra, and in Nag Ashwin's directorial venture Kalki 2898 AD where she'll be sharing the screen with a star-studded ensemble cast, including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty celebrates Kriti Sanon's National Award win by binging on chocolate cake: 'Onwards and upwards’