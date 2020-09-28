Tiger Shroff treats fans with favourite lines from Unbelievable; Sussanne Khan calls him 'supremely talented'

Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of his Sunday. The actor dropped a video of crooning his song Unbelievable while chilling at home and left fans amazed.

Actor Tiger Shroff left the internet drooling over his smooth voice in his latest debut single Unbelievable. The actor turned singer for the first time and released his track last week. While the music video turned out to be a hit, Tiger is currently enjoying the success of it at home. On Sunday, Tiger gave fans a glimpse of his fun shenanigans at home and shared his favourite lines from the song by crooning them for fans. Well, not just fans, Sussanna Khan too was impressed by the actor's singing.

Taking to Instagram, Tiger dropped a video where he is seen crooning his favourite lines from his debut single. The actor thanked everyone for the love that they showed to his debut song and went on to share his favourite part of the song. He crooned the same and left everyone impressed. In the video, the Baaghi 3 actor was seen chilling at home. Seeing the same, Sussanne Khan also dropped a sweet comment on the actor's video and praised his talent.

Tiger shared the video and wrote, "I swear im not in my shower this time would love to hear you guys sing some lines too #justarookie #sundayfunday #youareunbelievable." Sussanne wrote, "So beautiful! You are supremely talented."

Take a look at Tiger Shroff's video and Sussanne's comment:

Meanwhile, Unbelievable song by Tiger received a thumbs up from , and others too. The song has already crossed 13 Million views and has become a chartbuster. On the work front, Tiger will now be seen in Heropanti 2. It is helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is slated to release on July 16, 2021.

