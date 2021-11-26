Tiger Shroff tries ice skating for the first time and we must say, he's too good at it; Disha Patani reacts

Tiger Shroff is currently busy shooting his next upcoming film Ganapath. The actor is keeping his fans updated about his work and personal life. His Instagram feed is filled with workout videos which prove that he loves his workout time. Keeping up with the trend, Tiger today dropped a video on his Instagram which immediately grabbed everyone’s attention. He was seen doing ice skating for the first time and was looking quite happy while doing so.

Sharing the clip on his social handle, the actor writes, “Not bad for my first time on the ice.” In the video, he is wearing black jeans paired with a black tshirt. As there is cold, he is also wearing a black colour overcoat. As soon as he shared the video, many of his fans dropped comments. His rumoured girlfriend Disha also commented. She writes, “More and more Cardio hahaa.” Mother Ayesha Shroff called it ‘Soooooooo cuuuute’ along with heart emojis.

Talking about Ganapath, the film also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role. To note, Tiger and Kriti, who had made their debut together with the 2014 release Heropanti, had collaborated for the second time for Ganapath Part 1.

It is reported that the action thriller will also have Kriti performing some high-octane action sequences. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the movie is slated to hit the screens on December 23 next year. The actor will also be seen in Heropanti 2 along with Tara Sutaria.

