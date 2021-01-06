  1. Home
Tiger Shroff turns on 'Casanova' mode in FIRST look of his next single; Rumoured GF Disha Patani 'can't wait'

Tiger Shroff took to social media to reveal the intriguing first look of his new single, Casanova. The WAR star left fans surprised with yet another single announcement. Even his rumoured ladylove, Disha Patani was left excited.
January 6, 2021
Tiger Shroff casanova song, Disha Patani loves itTiger Shroff turns on 'Casanova' mode in FIRST look of his next single; Rumoured GF Disha Patani 'can't wait'
Actor Tiger Shroff had made waves with his first-ever single Unbelievable that came out last year. His soothing voice and killer dance moves had set the internet on fire and even his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani was left in awe. And now, it looks like, he is all set to recreate the same magic with his new single titled 'Casanova.' The WAR star has been exploring his singing talent amid the COVID pandemic and well, his fans surely approve of it. 

Sharing the first look of his new upcoming single, Tiger dropped a video on social media. In the video teaser poster, we can see the handsome Baaghi 3 star turn up the heat with his shirtless avatar in just a cool blazer. Along with it, he is seen sporting cool shades as he stood before a mic. Tiger shared the first look and hoped that his fans would love his new single too. As soon as the handsome shared the first look with his voice in the background, fans went berserk. 

Sharing the video, Tiger wrote, "Excited to share the first look of my second single that I've sung and it's your love and support that has given me the courage to do this again. Hope you guys like what's coming." Disha shared the same video on her Instagram story and wrote, "Can't wait @tigerjackieshroff."  

Take a look at Tiger's new song first look and Disha Patani's reaction:

Recently, Tiger and Disha have been in the news as they returned from their getaway to the Maldives on New Year's. The duo had been sharing their individual photos all through the trip and teasing fans with glimpses from the tropical paradise. On the work front, Tiger will be seen next in Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria. The film is helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Besides this, he also has Ganapath part 1 with director Vikas Bahl. 

Credits :Tiger Shroff's TwitterDisha Patani Instagram

