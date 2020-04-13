Tiger Shroff turns on intense mode as he shows off his rebel side in a Baaghi still and leaves fans in awe

Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to share a still from Baaghi in which he could be seen as Ronnie. The Baaghi 3 actor left everyone in awe of his look. Check it out.

A film franchise that is known for its slick action and cool stunts is Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi. From Baaghi 1 to Baaghi 2 to Baaghi 3, Tiger has managed to make a special place for his action stint and every time a film of this franchise hits the screens, fans go crazy. Last month, the third part of the franchise Baaghi 3 released and Tiger returned as Ronnie as the rebel with . The film managed to make a mark at the box office before the lockdown and once again, Tiger was loved.

Recently, remembering his most loved character, Tiger took to Instagram to share a still from Baaghi in which he can be seen looking intense. As Ronnie in the still, the handsome actor turned up the intensity factor and the anger in his eyes would leave anyone in awe. With a bruised and bleeding lip, Tiger as Ronnie seemed all set to take revenge from his enemies and the photo just left his fans gushing over the actor’s ability to nail the look.

Meanwhile, before the COVID 19 lockdown and theatre shutdown, Baaghi 3 managed to rake in Rs 93 Crore at the box office. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande, Vijay Varma in pivotal roles. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. On the work front, Tiger will soon kick off the shooting of his next Heropanti 2 with Ahmed and Sajid. The posters of Heropanti 2 were released a few weeks back and it left everyone excited about the film. It will hit the screens on July 16, 2021.

Check out Tiger Shroff’s photo:

