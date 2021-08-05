Tiger Shroff turns magician as he puts his 'jedi mind tricks' on display and leaves all STUNNED; WATCH

Actor Tiger Shroff is known for his stellar action stunts, killer dance moves and his amazing performances in films. Due to all of it, he enjoys a massive fan following across the globe. But now, it looks like Tiger has changed his interest and has picked up another fun activity and it is all about magic. Don't believe us? Well, Tiger's recent video on social media gives us a glimpse of his magician avatar and the handsome star seems to mean business. His trick in the video has left his friends, family and fans stunned.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Tiger shared a video in which he could be seen sitting in his vanity van and his team members could be seen standing around him. The Baaghi 3 actor could be seen taking out a visiting card and asking one of his crew members to check it before applying his mind trick on it. In the next instant, Tiger could be seen making the card fly without touching it. The mind-boggling trick left everyone present in awe and they applauded Tiger's mind trick. The Baaghi 3 actor promised that if his fans liked the video, he would try the same with a human.

Sharing the video, Tiger wrote, "Putting on a show with my jedi mind tricks, if you guys like this one then ill do the same thing with a human next time let me know thanks @magiciananky007 for my new powers." The video left Tiger's mom Ayesha, Shaira Ahmed Khan, Zaheer Iqbal in complete awe. Siddhant Chaturvedi also was stunned and dropped a comment. He wrote, "Ab Kabhi ATM mein card bhi nahi phasega! Bro."

Meanwhile, Tiger is currently shooting for Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria. The film is helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is slated to release in December 2021. Besides this, Tiger also has Ganapath with Kriti Sanon. It is helmed by Vikas Bahl.

