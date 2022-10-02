Tiger Shroff turns nostalgic as he celebrates three years of War; Shares VIDEOS with Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War have completed three years today. The action thriller was directed by Siddharth Anand. The film hit at the box office and also starred Vaani Kapoor in the lead role. Released in 2019, the story revolves around an Indian soldier who is assigned to eliminate his former mentor but when the two men encounter each other, it results in a war. Well, as the film turned 3, Tiger got nostalgic and shared videos on his Instagram stories with Hrithik.

Sharing the videos, he only mentioned #3yearsofwar. If reports are to be believed then a War sequel is also in pipeline. However, nothing has been confirmed till now. To note, Tiger was last seen in Heropanti 2 co starring Tara Sutaria. The film was released on the OTT platform and was criticized badly. Recently, during an AMA session, Tiger admitted also while replying to a fan. Hrithik was recently seen in Vikram Vedha co starring Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte.