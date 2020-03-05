Tiger Shroff UNVEILS a king size poster of Baaghi 3 and leaves fans in awe; Watch Video

Just a day more to go for the release of Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 and fans are all charged up for the action flick. Ahead of the release, Tiger unveiled a king size poster of Baaghi 3 and left fans in awe. Check it out.

Ahead of the release of Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff and are going all out to promote their film. On Thursday, the Baaghi 3 star headed to unveil a life size poster of Baaghi 3 that featured Shraddha, Riteish Deshmukh and other cast members of the film. Over the past few weeks, Shraddha and Tiger have been busy with the promotions of Baaghi 3. The buzz of the action flick is also extremely strong among the youth, owing to the success of the previous parts of the franchise.

On Thursday, Tiger headed to unveil a king-size poster of Baaghi 3, just a day ahead of the release. In the photos, we can see Shroff arriving in an open jeep with a huge hoarding of ‘Baaghi’ in the front. As soon as Tiger got off, fans gathered around him and the star headed to unveil the huge poster of his upcoming action film. Clad in a casual hoodie and jeans, Tiger opted for a cool pair of glasses. As the star climbed on top of a platform, he was cheered by the fans standing below.

As soon as Tiger unveiled the poster, fans were left in awe. In the poster, we get a glimpse of what a fun and action ride Baaghi 3 will be. Shraddha, Riteish, Ankita Lokhande and others featured on the poster and Tiger’s shirtless and beefed up avatar on it caught our attention. Meanwhile, fans of Tiger and Shraddha are excited to see them together after the first part of Baaghi. The music is already being loved and songs like Do You Love Me, Bhankas and Dus Bahane 2.0 are being hailed as chartbusters. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is all set to release on March 6, 2020.

Check out Tiger’s photos and video:

