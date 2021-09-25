Tiger Shroff ups his coolness quotient on Heropanti 2 sets in new PICS; Jackie Shroff and Ayesha react

Actor Tiger Shroff has been busy shooting in the UK over the past few weeks for Heropanti 2. The film also stars Tara Sutaria with Tiger and it has been the talk of the town for a while. While shooting in the UK, Tiger has been sharing glimpses from the sets with his fans via his social media handle and many have been loving it. Recently too, Tiger dropped some new photos from the sets on Day 50 of the shoot and well, his parents Jackie Shroff and mom Ayesha Shroff were impressed.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Tiger shared 2 new photos clicked on the sets of his actioner Heropanti 2. In the photos, Tiger could be seen oozing his 'cool' vibes in monochrome hues. In the pictures, we can see the Baaghi 3 actor clad in a white shirt with a few upper buttons left open as he flaunts his toned physique. With it, Tiger is seen sporting a cool pair of sunglasses. As Tiger posed, he managed to up the style as well as coolness quotient. His dad Jackie dropped fire emoticons in the comments and mom Ayesha was all hearts. Sharing the photos, Tiger wrote, "Day 50 something #heropanti2."

Take a look: Click HERE

A day back, Tiger also shared a video on his Instagram story where he was seen playing volleyball with crew members on his off day from the shoot. The film is currently being shot in the UK and Tara Sutaria also is a part of the schedule. She too has been sharing glimpses from the sets on her Instagram handle. Heropanti 2 marks second collabaration between Tiger and Tara after Student Of The Year 2. The film is helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

