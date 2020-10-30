Tiger Shroff wants Ananya Panday to 'eat lots of food' on her birthday as he shares throwback pic to wish her

As SOTY 2 star Ananya Panday turns 22 today, wishes have been pouring in for her. Now, her co-star Tiger Shroff has penned a sweet birthday wish for her and shared a gorgeous photo on social media.

Actress Ananya Panday turns a year older today and on her birthday, the sweetest wish has come from her first co-star, Tiger Shroff. Tiger and Ananya worked together in SOTY 2 that had released in 2019. It was Ananya's debut in Bollywood and Tiger and her chemistry in the film was loved. Now, on Ananya's special day, Tiger picked a throwback photo to share along with a cute wish for her. While Ananya is currently having a working birthday, her friends and family are ensuring that she gets all the love via social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Tiger shared a throwback photo with Ananya and wished for her to have lots of food on her special day. In the throwback photo, we could see him and Ananya caught in the frame while shooting a scene for Student Of The Year 2. The actress is seen clad in a yellow top with black tights while Tiger is seen keeping it casual. Sharing a throwback still from the movie, Shroff sent out a birthday wish to Ananya and left all his fans in awe.

Tiger shared the photo and wrote, "eat lotsss offf food todayy! Happy Birthday @ananyapanday." Even SOTY 2 director, Punit D Malhotra shared a throwback photo with Ananya and penned a sweet birthday wish for her.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff's wish for Ananya:

Meanwhile, Ananya is planning on having a working birthday with , Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa as they shoot for Shakun Batra's next in Goa. The actress was last seen in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. The film was released on an OTT platform and fans loved Ananya in it. Apart from Shakun's film, Ananya also has Vijay Deverakonda's next titled Fighter. The actress is getting love from all fans, friends and family on her special day.

