Tiger Shroff wards off quarantine blues as he attempts a somersault in a throwback video leaving fans in awe

Tiger Shroff attempts a somersault in this throwback video and fans praise the Baaghi 3 actor for his efforts; WATCH

Right from his debut film Heropanti to War and Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff has proved that he was a born star. From acting, dancing, to action, this Baaghi actor can do it all, and with every film, Tiger raises the bar a notch higher. Now as we speak, the entire nation is under a lockdown due to the novel Coronavirus, and since everyone is home, we aren’t treated to paparazzi photos of the celebs. On any other day, we used to snap Tiger coming out or going to the gym, but nowadays, Tiger, just like all other celebs, is working out at home, and today, Tiger shared a video on Instagram wherein is attempting a somersault.

In the video, Tiger nails a somersault like a pro and alongside the video, he wrote, “Miss the air up there.” Well, we too, miss the air and walking freely on the roads but we pray and hope that life gets back to normal and India’s fight against Coronavirus ends soon. Now we don’t quite often see Tiger doing Live session on Instagram but since he has a lot of free time, Tiger, recently, decided to interact with his fans and while talking to his fans, this War actor revealed that he hasn’t been exercising much and has been eating almost anything as he said, Is it me or am I getting fatter. Ya and I haven’t been exercising. Much and I have been eating just about everything, as you see poora gaal par aa gaya hai.”

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 3 opposite and next, Tiger will be seen in the sequel to his debut film- Heropanti titled Heropanti 2. However, due to the crisis, we don’t know if the film will release as planned or not.

Check out Tiger Shroff's video as he attempts a somersault:

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani officially BREAK UP; read details

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More