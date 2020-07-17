Tiger Shroff wins hearts with his reply to a little fan doing push ups, advises another not to play with fire

Tiger Shroff is known to enjoy a massive fan following. From kids to adults, all love the Baaghi 3 star. On Friday, Tiger left everyone in awe when he responded to two fans on social media.

On Friday, Tiger began his day on a happy note and responded to two fans who had dedicated their videos to him. In one of the videos, a little boy could be seen doing push ups in an unbuttoned shirt, just like Tiger. As soon as he stops, he chants and roots for Tiger in the video. Seeing the cute little boy cheering for him, the Baaghi 3 star could not stop himself from responding in the most loving manner. Tiger wrote back to his little fan, “How sweet please give him a hug from me would love to meet him soon.”

In another video, we get to see a fan punching his way into fired up bricks and breaking them, just like Tiger does in his films. However, the actor does it under supervision of experts and on seeing this, the Baaghi 3 actor advised the fan not to play with fire too much. Tiger lauded the courage of the fan but also cautioned him with his reply. He wrote, “Amazing work man! I wish i could do thatHear-no-evil monkeybut dont play with fire too much it would still be impressive.”

Here are Tiger Shroff’s replies to his fans:

How sweet please give him a hug from me would love to meet him soon https://t.co/kaRaTplzpA — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) July 17, 2020

Amazing work man! I wish i could do thatbut dont play with fire too much it would still be impressive https://t.co/LmLkl1HViW — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) July 17, 2020

Meanwhile, a day back, Tiger dropped a cool video of nailing an air flip while working out with a hilarious twist. The video went viral and seeing the funny twist, Tiger’s close friend could not control her laughter. Meanwhile, Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3 with . He will now be seen in Heropanti 2 directed by Ahmed Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala. The film will release on July 16, 2021.

