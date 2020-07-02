Tiger Shroff wins the internet with his creative ‘kick’ & ripped muscles in a pic; Disha Patani gushes over it

Tiger Shroff took to social media to drop a cool and quirky photo of himself. While the Baaghi 3 star flaunted his shirtless avatar, Disha Patani was quick to like the photo.

When it comes to naming an actor who has managed to impress everyone with his acting as well as his phenomenal dancing and action, it is Tiger Shroff. The handsome Baaghi 3 star has ruled the hearts of many and with films like Baaghi, War, Heropanti, he has managed to leave an indelible imprint on people’s minds. While amid the lockdown, Tiger was staying indoors, post the Unlock, he has been spotted in the city. On Thursday, Tiger shared a throwback photo on social media that left the internet impressed including close friend .

Taking to Instagram, Tiger dropped a cool and creative photo of himself. In the blur but cool 3-D photo, Tiger could be seen flaunting his flying kick. Clad in just shorts, the actor is seen showing off his ripped muscles as he kicks and leaves the internet in awe of his editing and creativity in the photo. Disha, who is a close friend of Tiger, was quick to like his latest photo and fans just could not get over the coolness quotient of the editing in the same.

While Tiger did not leave a caption on the photo, his fans flooded the comment section with compliments and loved the creativity on display. Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3 with . His terrific performance in the action flick impressed everyone. The actor is now gearing up for his next with Ahmed Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala. He will be seen in a sequel to Heropanti. Heropanti 2’s posters were shared by Tiger a while back and they left fans excited. The film is slated to release on July 16, 2021.

Here is Tiger Shroff's photo:

Credits :Instagram

