Tiger Shroff wins the internet with his thoughtful birthday message for 5 year old fan who wishes to meet him

Tiger Shroff often interacts with his fans on social media. Recently, he won over hearts after he sent out a sweet birthday wish to a small kid who considered him an inspiration.
26590 reads Mumbai
Tiger Shroff sends birthday message to a fan kidTiger Shroff wins the internet with his thoughtful birthday message for 5 year old fan who wishes to meet him
If there is one actor in Bollywood who enjoys a massive fan base among kids, it is Tiger Shroff. The action star has managed to establish a fan base among kids due to his stunts in films. Not just this, Tiger makes it a point to interact with many of his fans on social media and often leaves everyone in awe with his sweet responses. Speaking of this, once again, the Baaghi 3 star left the internet impressed with his thoughtful message to a 5 year old fan from Estonia who considers him his inspiration. 

A little boy from Estonia is seen in a video on Twitter shared by his father where he is performing to Tiger's song from War. With it, the boy's father wrote a message on his behalf for Tiger and expressed that his son wishes to meet him some day. In response, Tiger sent out a thoughtful birthday wish for the boy and also urged him to be safe while performing stunts. The little fan’s father wrote, "@iTIGERSHROFF Red heart from Estonia. Here is one more addition to our kido fan base. U r inspiration for my son (kartik) to learn capoeria. He turn 5 today and his birthday wish is to meet u one day...."

Tiger responded and wrote, "Happy birthday to him Just ask him to always practice in a safe environment. Hes doing great! Lots of love." 

Take a look at Tiger Shroff's response:

This is not the first time that Tiger has won the internet with his response to a little fan. The actor often uses Twitter to interact with his fans. Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger's recent single Unbelievable has managed to become a chartbuster. Now, he will be seen in Heropanti 2. It is helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It will be released on July 16, 2021. 

Credits :Tiger Shroff's Twitter

