Tiger Shroff wishes for Baaghi 3's re release as film's BO collections get affected amid Coronavirus outbreak

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Tiger Shroff has wished for the re-release of his action drama Baaghii 3 through the medium of a tweet. It's box office collections have been affected amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

After having a stellar 2019, Tiger Shroff has begun this year with a blast with his latest release Baaghi 3. The Ahmed Khan directorial has received a humongous response from the audiences as well as film critics. However, just like other films, Baaghi 3 has also been affected by the advent of the Coronavirus outbreak. As movie halls and multiplexes have been shut down as a precautionary measure, the Tiger Shroff- starrer’s box office collections have been hit adversely.

Recently, in response to a tweet by a film critic who is all praises for the movie as well as the star cast, Tiger Shroff has wished for the re-release of Baaghi 3 and I am sure most of us will agree with him about the same. He has also thanked the critic for his valuable feedback on the action drama. Apart from Tiger and Shraddha, Baaghi 3 also features Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, check out Tiger Shroff’s tweet below:

Thank you so much rohit sirlets hope we re-release — Tiger Shroff (iTIGERSHROFF) March 16, 2020

On the work front, the Heropanti star has recently made yet another announcement on social media which is sure to excite all his fans. Tiger Shroff is all set to step into veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty’s shoes in the reprised version of the iconic song Disco Dancer. This new version has been crooned by popular singer Benny Dayal and is recreated by Salim-Sulaiman. The song is scheduled to be released on March 18, 2020.

(ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff to bring disco groove back with ‘I am a Disco Dancer 2.0’; Shares first poster & we’re excited)

Credits :Twitter

Read More