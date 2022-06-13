Tiger Shroff wishes his ‘action hero’ Disha Patani with a special video on her birthday

Disha Patani is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. Be it her fitness or her fashion game, everything often grabs all the eyeballs. One more thing that often makes it to the headlines is her rumoured relationship with Tiger Shroff. These two often make their fans go gaga over their pictures with each other or their social media banter. Well, today as the Malang actress turns a year older, Tiger has taken to his Instagram handle to wish the actress in a special way.

In the video that Tiger Shroff has shared, we can see the actor running towards the mat and jumping high up in the air while also taking a full turn in the air and landing smoothly. Whereas, Disha Patani too jumps in the air and turns to make a smooth landing. Both these stars can be seen dressed in their gym wear. The Malang actress is wearing black loose shorts with a white tee, while Tiger is wearing grey tracks and is flaunting his ribs. Sharing this video, Tiger wrote, “Hope you fly even higher this year happy birthday action hero! Eatt yummyyy food today and kill itt,”

Check out Tiger Shroff’s birthday post for Disha Patani:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Tiger Shroff was recently seen in Ahmed Khan's directorial ‘Heropanti 2’ alongside Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The ‘Heropanti 2’ actor has a slew of interesting projects pipelined - Vikas Bahl directorial ‘Ganapath’ starring his ‘Heropanti’ co-star Kriti Sanon as the leading lady. The film is produced by Vikas Bahl, Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under the banners of Good Co. Production and Pooja Entertainment. He also has Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ in his kitty and will also be seen in Rohit Dhawan’s ‘Rambo’, which is the Hindi adaptation of the 1982 Hollywood classic of the same name which featured Sylvester Stallone.

Talking about Disha Patani, she will be next seen in Mohit Suri's directorial ‘Ek Villain 2’, which also stars John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria in key roles. The film is slated to release on July 8, 2022. The 29-year-old actress also has Dharma Productions’ action-drama film ‘Yodha’, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna in her kitty. The film will hit the theatres on November 11, 2022. The Malang actress will also be seen in ‘Project K’. The film stars big names like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Style Awards Nominations: Disha Patani to Kriti Sanon, Super Stylish Mould-Breaker Female nominees